Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Found it hard to believe Sushant was gone

It has been more than two months since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and almost everyone has talked about the tragedy that befell. There's hardly anyone who hasn't spoken about his craft, his charisma, his passion, and his perseverance as an artist. The recent actor to talk about Rajput's legacy is Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, while speaking about the Sonchiriya star, the actor said, "He was so full of life. He was a born conversationalist. He liked to engage people in conversations. He could spin magic with words. You were simply charmed into being attentive when he held forth on any topic under the skin. I met him on several occasions. And we really liked one another."

He added, "I could feel his positive vibes every time we met. Which is why I found it hard to believe when he was suddenly gone. How could Sushant Singh Rajput be done with life? He was so full of life and ideas." Siddiqui even praised Rajput's choices of films and this is what he had to say, "He was a big star. He could have done the biggest of blockbusters."

He continued, "Instead he did Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchiriya. Sushant was a true artiste. He was driven by a passion for his work. Money meant nothing to him."

Success happened pretty early for Rajput in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

