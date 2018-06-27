Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I like to play complex characters

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will also be seen in Nandita Das' Manto, was speaking at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, where he bagged the Best Supporting Actor honour

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is gearing up for the release of the series Sacred Games on Netflix, says he likes to play complex and not cliched characters on screen. On his role in the show, Nawazuddin said: "I had great fun. I like to play such characters which are complex and not cliched. I like to play those roles which are a little different and those which we think live next to us."

The much-awaited show, produced by Phantom Films, is based on the critically acclaimed best-selling novel of the same name by author Vikram Chandra. The series, in which Nawazuddin plays a criminal, is co-directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap.

Asked about the popularity of digital platforms, he said: "It is good that the platform does not have any issues of censorship, so Anurag Kashyap has openly made this series. And we have put all the badmaashi (naughtiness) that was in his brain, in it (the show)."

Sacred Games focuses on Sartaj Singh, a seasoned and cynical Mumbai Police officer, summoned by an anonymous tip one morning by a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of the G-Company. It has Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will also be seen as late Urdu writer Saadat Haasan Manto in Nandita Das' Manto, was at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, where he bagged the Best Supporting Actor honour.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever