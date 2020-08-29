Nawazuddin Siddiqui: My acting process for a particular project is shaped by a directors' need

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the Indian entertainment industry. His screen presence, charisma, and brilliant acting make him stand out as a force to reckon with. Nawazuddin has made his mark in the field of acting many years ago and with every film; the actor has not only excelled by giving gripping performances but has also evolved as an actor over a period of time in his career.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performances have been near flawless. From Kahaani to Gangs of Wasseypur to The Lunchbox to Sacred Games to Photograph and now Raat Akeli Hai, every performance is textured, layered and memorable. But an actor's filmography is incomplete without the guidance of a director. A film director holds one of the highest responsibility while shooting a film as he/she controls a film's artistic and dramatic aspects and visualizes the screenplay (or script) while guiding the technical crew and actors towards the fulfilment of that vision. Few directors crave that the actor should be spontaneous, while others demand the actor to be a director's actor. Moulding himself according to the need of the director, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has amassed a lot of appreciation from each of his directors over the years.

Shedding light on the same, the versatile actor shared, Shedding light on the same, the versatile actor shared, "My acting process for a particular project is shaped by a directors' need, I trust them completely. I always try and follow the directors to say where I place myself in a believable premise to connect internally with the situation. Sometimes the character demands to be spontaneous where you can improvise in certain situations and sometimes you just need to follow the instructions of the directors. It's all about delivering a superlative performance that will be enjoyed by everyone."

Recently, the actor has received critical acclaim for the role of a determined police officer for the film RaatAkeli Hai, the actor will be seen next in a rom-com Jogira Sara Ra Ra' with Neha Sharma.

