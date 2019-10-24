Nawazuddin Siddiqui: People believe heroes should be fair, handsome

The romantic comedy Motichoor Chaknachoor is a departure from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brand of gritty cinema. Stating that the interesting storyline of the Athiya Shetty-starrer drew him to the project, the actor adds that he was further impressed that the film challenged the stereotype of a Bollywood hero. "We believe that the hero should be tall, fair and handsome. I am not tall or fair, and barely speak English, which in itself is a big battle to fight."

"People love formula films where there are four songs, a bit of comedy and a happy ending. Only the budget and location have changed — earlier, the weddings would happen in Switzerland, now the setting is Meerut or Lucknow," he says, adding says that he greenlit Motichoor Chaknachoor "for commercial reasons". "If the audience likes superficial cinema, it's my job to give them that too as an actor."

