Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Sanya Malhotra-starrer Photograph to have its world premiere

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Photograph will see its world premiere in the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. Considered as the largest independent film festival in the US, it will be held from January 24 to February 3.

The Ritesh Batra-directorial will also be screened at the Berlin International Film Festival, which runs from February 7 to 17. Nawaz is thrilled to be back on the festival circuit with The Lunchbox (2013) director.

Nawaz also shared a picture on Instagram with the caption: "Super Excited to inform you all that after being officially selected at the prestigious #SundanceFilmFestival2019 my film #photograph will also be screened at the #berlinale2019 Thank You @riteshbatra for doing this wonder & @sanyamalhotra_ for being a wonderful part of this [sic]"

Apart from Photograph, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be a part of Thackeray. On casting Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play the late Shiv Sena founder, Raut said: "The decision was completely mine and I never discussed it with anyone else. When I thought that Nawazuddin can play the role of Balasaheb at that time, I started discussing with him about this film."

Thackeray, a biopic on late Shiv Sena Supremo Bal Thackeray has been written by Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijit Panse. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao in lead roles. It will be released in Hindi, Marathi, and English languages on January 25, 2019.

