Nawazuddin Siddiqui to team up once again with Serious Men makers

After the success of Serious Men, the writer-producers Bombay Fables Motion Pictures is back with another Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer. And this time to tell an extraordinary story you won't believe is true. The film will be jointly produced with Merry Go Round Studios.

All names of living and dead are mostly changed and even the name of the movie will be hidden to protect the innocent, who are we kidding TO PROTECT US! All the makers can reveal is that 'Man' will be played by Nawazuddin. Sejal Shah will helm the project and is written by Bhavesh Mandalia. The project is produced by Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh of 'Merry Go Round Studios' and Gaurav Shukla, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah of 'Bombay Fables Motion Pictures.'

Watch the announcement video here:

National Award-Winning Director Umesh Shukla who has a penchant for telling unusual stories from OMG (Oh My God) to 102 Not Out is this time donning the producer's hat. "Heroes are amongst us, we simply choose not to see. Ordinary people who achieved the extraordinary. And who else but Nawaz to bring a story alive and make us care. This movie is heartfelt, thrilling and most importantly it will entertain you. Be prepared for a mad ride".

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says, "I am always searching for roles which are challenging and quirky and stories which are exciting and have something to say. With this interesting group of people coming together you can expect the unexpected from us".

Director Sejal Shah says, "Nawaz is a director's dream. I am absolutely thrilled and excited that he is part of my movie. He just makes everything look better. And everything you want possible".

Sejal Shah is a filmmaker and an award-winning journalist who has directed documentaries which have won several international awards. Bombay Fables Motion Pictures and Merry Go Round Studios will jointly produce the film.

