Nawazuddin Siddiqui will appear before Thane police on Monday

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's lawyer has informed the Thane police that he will appear before them to record his statement in the call detail record (CDR) racket case on Monday. The actor's name came up in the case recently when the police found that he allegedly sought his wife's phone records. His lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui refused comment, saying, "Let me speak to my client."

Meanwhile, the actor took to Twitter to clear the air. "Last evening, I was helping my daughter prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator & went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition. To my surprise the media had questions about some random allegations on me #Disgust," he tweeted. The crime branch has so far arrested 11 accused in the CDR racket, including a constable from Yavatmal and Rajni Pandit, who is regarded as India's first woman detective. During the course of the investigation, Siddiqui's name surfaced as well.



"While screening the devices of one of the accused, we found the actor's name. He had sought his wife's CDR," said a police source, adding he is among hundreds of people who have been called for questioning. He will be questioned about his association with these detectives.

