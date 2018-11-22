Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Photograph to release on Amazon Prime

bollywood

After Sacred Games, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Photograph chosen by Amazon Prime as first original movie from India

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's web debut was highly awaited for more than one reason — while Sacred Games had piqued the audience's curiosity for its source material, the series also marked India's first homegrown Netflix original.

Now, the actor appears to have the distinction of being part of Amazon Prime's first original movie from India. Trade insiders suggest that Ritesh Batra-directed Photograph, featuring Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, has been picked up by the streaming giant.

A source reveals, "When the officials from the streaming platform saw the final cut, they were impressed. The film felt like the perfect project for the web space. The discussion is in its final leg. A call will be taken by December. The web giant is looking at an early March release."

In an earlier interview, Batra had described his offering as "an homage to Mumbai." When mid-day reached out to officials of the OTT platform, they stated, "We have nothing to announce at the moment."

Also Read: Kubbra Sait supports Nawazuddin Siddiqui post Niharika Singh's #MeToo allegations on him

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates