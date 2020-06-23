Nawazuddin Siddiqui's video working in farm goes viral; netizens call it inspiring

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has time and again confessed that he belongs to the family of farmers and owes huge farmland in Uttar Pradesh, posted an inspiring video on social media. The actor returned to his hometown for Eid celebrations and decided to stay back due to the pandemic. As the world has come to a halt, where the work and life have put on hold, many have considered returning to their families and spending some quality time at their hometown.

Speaking of which, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has posted a video where the actor is seen cleaning his hands and feet after a worked up day at the farm. the video is taking over the internet and how! People can't stop praising Nawazuddin's hard work, professionally as well as personally. Take a look at the video right away!

View this post on Instagram Done for the day !!! A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) onJun 22, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

As soon as the video was posted, netizens started praising the actor's efforts towards society. While some called him 'inspiring and a diamond,' many showered love and affection on Instagram. On the professional front, Nawazuddin was last seen in Ghoomketu, a Zee5 offering. Now, Nawaz is all set to be a part of Bole Chudiyan.

On the personal front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has decided to end her marriage with the actor and stated some 'very serious reasons' behind the divorce.

