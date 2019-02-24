Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui to don the producer's hat

bollywood

Aaliya Siddiqui, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, is set to produce a film titled Holy Cow, with a cow playing the central character

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Aaliya Siddiqui, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, is set to produce a film titled "Holy Cow", with a cow playing the central character. Aaliya said in a statement: "'Holy Cow' is a satire of today's times with the sensibility of serious cinema. It is directed by Sai Kabir, known for his work in 'Revolver Rani', 'Kismat Konnection' and 'The Shaukeens' among others."

Kabir said it is a "female-oriented" film. "The heroine of my movie is a cow," he added.

Shooting for the film will begin in Madhya Pradesh soon, read the statement.Aaliya's first film to be announced was Teejan Bai, a film based on the life of Pandavani exponent Teejan Bai.

On the work front, Nawazuddin will be next seen opposite Sanya Malhotra in Photograph. The backdrop of the Ritesh Batra film is set in Dharavi, Mumbai, where Nawaz is essaying the character of a photographer and Sanya Malhotra plays the role of an introverted college girl who tops in her studies, who was last seen in the blockbuster Badhaai Ho.

Photograph is presented by Amazon Studious in association with The Match Factory and is slated to release in India on March 15, 2019.

