Nawazuddin Siddiqui's younger sister passes away, she was suffering from cancer for the last eight years

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's younger sister, Syama Tamshi Siddiqui, passed away after suffering from cancer for the last eight years. She breathed her last in Pune on December 7. The actor is currently shooting in the U.S. with his brother, Faizuddin.

Last year in October, the actor took to his Twitter account to not only wish her on her 25th birthday but also informed all his fans and followers how she has been battling Brest cancer ever since she was 18. It was a heartfelt and emotionally moving post.

Take a look right here:

My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18

bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds

she turns 25 2day & still fighting

M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her

& m rly grateful 2 @resulp Sir fr introducng me 2 dem pic.twitter.com/xHsBK8uJDP — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 13, 2018

May his sister's soul Rest In Peace. On the work front, Siddiqui was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor and is now gearing up for another romantic comedy, Bole Chudiyan, where he'll romance Tamannaah Bhatia. Siddiqui has had one of the longest struggles in the Hindi film industry and did cameos and special appearances before he got his first breakthrough role in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani.

Today, with national acclaim and international fame, he's one of the finest actors we have in Cinema. He's truly the epitome of tenacity and perspiration. He's an inspiration for all the aspiring actors.

