Naxal hideout busted in Chhattisgarh

Representational image

Rajnandgaon: Security forces in a joint operation busted a Naxal hideout on Saturday. Chhattisgarh Police along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Special Task Force (STF) carried out the operation in the forest of Bhaave under Gatapar police station area.



Dogs, camera flashes, IED detonator, Naxal uniforms along with materials of daily use were also seized by the forces. Naxal who was active since 2011 and carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head surrendered before police here on the same day. Last month, a wanted hardcore Naxal, Balbir, carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head surrendered before the Jharkhand police.

