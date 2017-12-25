Naxal killed in encounter in forest on Maha-C'garh border

A naxal was today killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and the rebels in Sandra-Jaragudam forest in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said

A naxal was today killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and the rebels in Sandra-Jaragudam forest in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said. The encounter happened at around 10:30am when the Gadchiroli police was conducting an anti-naxal combing operation in the forests close to Post Damrancha in Gadchiroli, said police.



Representational Pic

Officials said that the police party was attacked and the naxal was killed in retaliatory firing. They added that the rebels fled leaving behind his body. Police recovered a 12 bore rifle from the spot. In another encounter that took place today morning in the Jhelia forest area in Dhanora, naxals fled in the face of heavy police fire, said officials. The rebels left behind a detonator, a battery cell, electric wire and naxal literature, police said.

