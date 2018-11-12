Naxalism breathing its last under Raman Singh: Yogi Adityanath

national

A day ahead of the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the efforts of incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh in curbing Naxalism in the state and said it is taking its final breath under Singh's government. Adityanath also said that Singh developed the security-sensitive state from the clutches of Naxal-inflicted terror and made it progressive under his leadership.

Attacking the Congress, Adityanath said that under the leadership of Congress, Naxalism would have grown, and lambasted Congress leaders for calling Naxals "revolutionary." "Naxalism in Chhattisgarh spread due to Congress. They made a breeding ground for the Naxals here. The Congress is shamelessly glorifying the Naxals as revolutionaries. Congress's culture is just to promote loot, Naxalism, and corruption," he said.

Adityanath further claimed that the Congress was the main obstacle in the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. ¿Congress does not want the Ram Mandir to be built in Ayodhya. The party which does not belong to Lord Ram is of no use to us too," he added. Chattisgarh elections, which will be held in two phases, will be conducted on November 12 and 20 amidst high-security arrangements.

