Naxals set two buses, truck on fire; none injured

Naxals yesterday torched two passengerbuses and a truckafter asking the occupants of the vehicles to get downin Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada district, police said. The incident took place two days after 15 ultras were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the neighbouring Sukma district.

The incidents took place between Dhurli and Gamawada villages on Kirandul-Dantewada road this evening, a senior police official said. A big group of Naxals stopped two buses which were heading towards Raipur from Kirandul and asked the passengers to get down.

The ultras then set the buses on fire. Later they stopped a truck and torched it too after asking the driver and his helper to get down, the official said. No occupant from the three vehicles was hurt, he said. A police team has been sent to the spot, the official said, adding that police were expecting this kind of reaction from the naxals in response to the death of their 15 cadres in the August 6 encounter.

