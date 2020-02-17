'Naya post Sundar dost': Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami get whacky and weird

India captain Virat Kohli took to social media site Instagram to share a photo along with two of his teammates - Mohammed Shami and Prithvi Shaw - following the practice game vs New Zealand XI.

Virat Kohli posted the hilarious photo on Instagram and had a quirky caption as well: "Naya post, Sundar dost (New post, beautiful friend)". In the photo shared by Virat, the three of them can be seen making goofy and weird faces which will definitely make fans roll on the floor laughing.

View this post on Instagram Naya post Sundar dost ð¤ª A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onFeb 15, 2020 at 9:02pm PST

During the practice match vs NZ XI, Kohli offered a chance to his other teammates and did not come out to bat.

Prithvi Shaw was out for 0 in the first innings but scored 39 runs in the second innings. Meanwhile, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets in the 10 overs that he bowled.

While India whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series, the Kiwis came around for a whitewash against India in the ODI series.

The first of two Tests between India and New Zealand will be played at Wellington from February 21.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates