Naya Rivera finalises divorce from Ryan Dorsey

After filing for divorce twice, Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey are officially separated now. The two, who share a son Josey Hollis, finalised their divorce on Thursday, according to court documents obtained by The Blast, reports people.com.

Rivera, 31, and Dorsey, 34, will share joint custody and have waived spousal support. A representative for Dorsey declined to comment while representative for Rivera did not immediately respond to people.com's request for comment.

The two first started to date in 2010 and four years later, in July 2014, they surprised fans with their marriage in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, just three months after the "Glee" alum broke off her engagement to rapper Big Sean. However, Rivera had filed for divorce twice since they welcomed their child in September 2015.

