Nayantaara, the new fashion destination for today's woman, launches ecommerce platform

Nayantaara, a newly launched fashion label crafted for today's trendsetting woman, recently unveiled its website www.nayantaara.in. It aims to become a fashion destination for those who look for style, comfort, and elegance in clothing, all at one go.

Nayantaara approaches fashion by keeping the target consumer in the centre of everything it does. Commenting on the launch, Komal Khanna Shah, Founder of Nayantaara said, "Nayantaara was born from the idea of giving the contemporary woman a superior style and elegance in clothing, along with comfortable, chic fashion. The quintessential wearer of a Nayantaara creation is independent in thought, not tethered by social or cultural constraints. It could be an artist, a celebrity, a service professional or even a student.

She adds, "With Nayantaara, fashion consumers have a new reason to dress in style every day. Through the website, shoppers can not just browse through and select products they like but can add certain customizations for that perfect fit."

With its trendy designs and a seamless detailing, each of Nayantaara's creations, be it clothing or accessories, is promisingly superior in fabric, design, and quality. Customers of Nayantaara will find its products easy to wear yet sophisticated enough for a red-carpet do.

Nayantaara, currently available through a website, is also addressing the need to customize apparel to a wearer's individual needs. The platform, with its various collections, of workplace attire, cocktail dresses, evening gowns, monochrome sets and much more elevates the benchmark of what everyday fashion should become.

About Nayantaara:

Nayantaara is founded by a commerce graduate (from HR College, Mumbai) turned marketing professional, Komal Khanna Shah. She started stitching her brand together at the beginning of 2019. With a strong marketing background and experience of working on different brands helped her in crafting and positioning the brand Nayantaara. With a passion for fashion, she embarked on her journey by sketching and creating mood boards with a clear vision to the fresh classy look that today is Nayantaara.

NAYANTAARA reconceives the story of the woman of today, as looking to live unabashedly uncommon, seeking to feel personably precious, standing to be the very poise of elegance, and striving to capture the true essence of grace.

NAYANTAARA refashions the story of the woman of today, into elegant and soothing-to-sight lifestyle products, which bring freshness in the mundane, summons calm within the chaos, and add a touch of glamour to simplicity.

NAYANTAARA redesigns the story of the woman of today, by presenting contemporary designs that embody class with comfort at its core, crafted from the finest of fabrics and with seamless detailing.

