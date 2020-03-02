Nazar 2: When Shruti Sharma and Sheezaan Mohammad scared Monalisa with a prank

Actors love to have fun no matter what! Playing serious roles on screen makes us believe that their real-life persona would be similar. But wait! The reel life could be exactly opposite to their real-life antics and you need to believe that looks can be deceptive. The new faces of popular show Nazar 2 Shruti Sharma and Sheezaan Mohammad have been swaying the hearts of the viewers with their impeccable performance but they are quite naughty in terms of pulling pranks.

Recently, the pranksters of Nazar 2- Shruti Sharma and Sheezaan Mohammad have shocked their co-star Monalisa on the sets of the show. While Monalisa was shooting for a high-octane sequence, the duo Shruti and Sheezaan took the decision to fool around and scare Monalisa. They left fake bloodstains on the mirror and walls of the dayen, Monalisa's make-up room and waited for her reaction. Seeing the fake bloodstains all around her, Monalisa was left aghast when she entered the room. Petrified with the entire situation, she made calls to the production in panic.

Well, Kudos to Monalisa for being courageous enough to tackle the situation! Nazar 2 is a gripping tale of how Madhulika, in order to become the most powerful Daayan is ready to sacrifice her own brother Apurv's life, will anyone step up to stop her? Only time will tell. To know more, tune in to Nazar 2, Monday-Friday at 11:00 PM only on Star Plus.

