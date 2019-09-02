Nazim, Wasim, Zayn - Inspiring youngsters created history on YouTube

national

Their recent achievement is like a dream come true for them, to perform on the stage of YouTube Fan Fest 2019.

Nazim, Wasim and Zayn

People are gonzo about YouTube, the way people are presenting themselves is outstanding. Especially Indians are utilizing this platform not only for creating content but also for representing their skills and talent.

Getting fame is not an overnight job, it requires a lot of hardwork and patience to made it at that point. We all are familiar with "Round2hell" one of the popular YouTube channel of India delineating the exact definition of true friendship. As it's said that it's easy to make others cry but difficult to make them laugh so they chose to make us laugh by their acting and stand up comdey. Coming from a small town in Uttar Pradesh these guys earned a lot of respect along with name and fame.

After a lot of achievements now the three man army is ready to make a debut in a web series named "The parallel world" to be filmed in Dubai. Their recent achievement is like a dream come true for them, to perform on the stage of YouTube Fan Fest 2019. Getting numerous opportunities one after the other these guys are going to hit 10 Million subscribers on their YouTube channel very soon.

We wish them all the very best for their future and hope to see them on the top of the highest peak of the success.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever