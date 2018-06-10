NBA Finals: Warriors beat Cleveland to win title

Stephen Curry scored 37 points and Kevin Durant was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive year after 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists Ã¢ÂÂ his first finals triple double

An overpowering Golden State Warriors squad captured its third NBA crown in four seasons on Friday night, routing Cleveland 108-85 to complete a sweep in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry scored 37 points and Kevin Durant was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive year after 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists — his first finals triple double. The Warriors inflicted the first 4-0 NBA Finals blanking since the Cavaliers were swept by San Antonio in 2007.

