NBA great Kobe Bryant reveals secret to his successful marriage

American basketball great Kobe Bryant has opened up on his married life with wife Vanessa Bryant and said commitment has been the key to their longevity. Kobe, 41, married Vanessa , 37, in 2001.

"Commitment and [the] competitiveness of 'We're going to succeed'," the five-time NBA champ revealed while speaking on All The Smoke podcast.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star said ups and downs are part of a relationship, but the will to work through is crucial. "That's all the beauty of it: Having the persistence and determination to work through things—very, very tough things—and we've been able to do that," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates