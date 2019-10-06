NBA India Games: Indiana Pacers beat Sacramento Kings; Coach urges to carry winning momentum

On Saturday, Indiana Pacers recorded their second consecutive victory over Sacramento Kings 130-106 in the NBA pre-season basketball match at the NSCI Dome, Worli and coach Nate urged his team to carry the winning momentum into the upcoming season. Pacers had earlier beaten Kings 13-131 in a close affair on Friday. McMillan said more than the win he was keen on the performance of his players.

"Winning is not the most important thing. You always play to win the game. But we were interested in watching our guys play as we have seven new guys on the roster. It was good to see lot of our guys get game-time and now we need carry the form into the season," McMillan said.

Talking about his team performance on the night, Pacers star Myles Turner said, "We moved the ball very well. And when that started falling in line, our three pointer started coming in well so I think that contributed well. We are a three-point shooter team. Lot of our players are a threat from beyond the arc, so we now need to keep working on our chemistry and learn how to play with eachother."

