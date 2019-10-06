NBA India Games: Indiana Pacers beat Sacramento Kings in Game 2

Indiana pacers (in white) and Sacramento Kings players slug it out in the NBA India Games on Saturday. Pic /Atul Kamble

The Holiday brothers, Justin (30) and younger brother Aaron (23) worked together brilliantly to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Sacramento Kings 130-106 in Game 2 of the NBA India Games at the NSCI Dome on Saturday.

While Kings's Buddy Hield and Pacers's Alize Johnson were joint top scorers on the night with 17 points each, it was the camaraderie between the Holidays that was special.

Big bro Justin contributed 14 points, while Aaron went a couple of steps ahead with 16. Both playing as guards were brilliant in both offence and defence.

Justin being the more experienced of the two, was rather clinical in his passes and layups while Aaron's raw youth came to the fore with his aggressive runs across the length and breadth of the glazed surface while the Kings mostly played catch-up.

A day after losing to the Pacers by one point (131-132) despite leading for almost the entire match, the Kings comfortably led 30-25 at the end of the first quarter, thanks to Marvin Bagley III, who led the pack with 10 points.

However, that was the only happy period for the Kings. In the second quarter, they managed just 29 points to the Pacers' 46, with the score reading 59-71.



Holiday brothers Justin (left) and Aaron

In the third period, the Kings further slumped, adding just 20 points to their tally, while the Pacers pumped in 25 more. The fourth quarter went almost exactly as the second and third with the Kings tiring and adding just 27 points while the Pacers refused to take their foot off the pedal and put on an impressive 34.

A stylish finger roll layup shot by Aaron and an aggressive reverse dunk by Justin — both in the fourth quarter — capped a fine night for the Holidays even as the Kings once again began brilliantly but ended poorly, just like they did 24 hours earlier.

The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings are staying at the St Regis hotel in Parel.

