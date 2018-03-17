NBA: Rib injury to sideline Kevin Durant two weeks

Kevin Durant underwent an MRI today that revealed an incomplete rib cartilage fracture," the Warriors said in a statement. "He will be re-evaluated in two weeks



Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant joined his team's lengthening injury list, sitting out Friday's game against Sacramento with a rib injury that will sideline him two weeks. "Kevin Durant underwent an MRI today that revealed an incomplete rib cartilage fracture," the Warriors said in a statement. "He will be re-evaluated in two weeks."

Durant ranks sixth among all NBA scorers this season with 26.6 points a game, just ahead of teammate Stephen Curry, and also averages 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 blocked shots a contest for the Warriors. He told reporters on Friday that he thought he'd bruised his ribs in a loss at Minnesota on Sunday.

He played through it, but in the Warriors' win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday he "felt something stretch and pull" and the discomfort was severe enough to prompt him to seek the MRI exam. Golden State was also playing host to the Kings without Curry, who will be re-evaluated Monday for a sore right ankle, and backcourt partner Klay Thompson, who will be sidelined until at least Wednesday with a broken right thumb. At 52-16, the Warriors have the second-best record in the NBA, trailing only Houston (54-14) as they work toward a third playoff crown in four seasons.

Golden State has clinched a fourth consecutive Pacific Division title for the first time in club history. Warriors' coach Steve Kerr, and Pat Riley, are the only coaches to win divisional crowns in their first four seasons as an NBA head coach.

