NBA star Dwyane Wade accidentally crashes couple's wedding proposal

Updated: 17 October, 2020 12:15 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

The former Miami Heat star accidentally crashed the couple's wedding proposal when a man named Ryan Basch was popping the question to his girlfriend, Katie Ryan at a beach.

Dwyane Wade with the couple

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade's stroll on a beach turned out to be lifetime moment for a couple.
The former Miami Heat star accidentally crashed the couple's wedding proposal when a man named Ryan Basch was popping the question to his girlfriend, Katie Ryan at a beach in California.
Wade was caught on camera looking in awe. Ryan Instagrammed the picture and captioned it: "When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal ð

A post shared by Ryan Basch (@ryanbasch) onOct 14, 2020 at 4:48pm PDT

Wade reposted the pictures with a sweet message: "It was so dope to witness you guys love!"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Hahahahaha this is insane!!! @dwyanewade you’re the man!

A post shared by Ryan Basch (@ryanbasch) onOct 14, 2020 at 6:24pm PDT

First Published: 17 October, 2020 10:59 IST

