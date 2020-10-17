NBA star Dwyane Wade accidentally crashes couple's wedding proposal

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade's stroll on a beach turned out to be lifetime moment for a couple.

The former Miami Heat star accidentally crashed the couple's wedding proposal when a man named Ryan Basch was popping the question to his girlfriend, Katie Ryan at a beach in California.

Wade was caught on camera looking in awe. Ryan Instagrammed the picture and captioned it: "When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal."

Wade reposted the pictures with a sweet message: "It was so dope to witness you guys love!"

View this post on Instagram Hahahahaha this is insane!!! @dwyanewade you’re the man! A post shared by Ryan Basch (@ryanbasch) onOct 14, 2020 at 6:24pm PDT

