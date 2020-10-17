NBA star Dwyane Wade accidentally crashes couple's wedding proposal
Former NBA star Dwyane Wade's stroll on a beach turned out to be lifetime moment for a couple.
The former Miami Heat star accidentally crashed the couple's wedding proposal when a man named Ryan Basch was popping the question to his girlfriend, Katie Ryan at a beach in California.
Wade was caught on camera looking in awe. Ryan Instagrammed the picture and captioned it: "When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal."
View this post on Instagram
When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal ð
Wade reposted the pictures with a sweet message: "It was so dope to witness you guys love!"
View this post on Instagram
