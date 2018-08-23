NBA star Lamar Odom recalls ex-wife Khloe Kardashian's gesture during overdose

other-sports

Lamar Odom said he hated the spotlight that came on him being associated with the Kardashian-Jenner family

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian

American basketball player Lamar Odom thanked his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian for taking care of him after he was admitted in the hospital in 2015 for drug over, despite the fact that the two were in the midst of divorce proceedings at the time.

"That was big," Odom told Kevin Hart for his sports-themed interview series — Cold as Balls, recalling how he found Khloe sitting by his side and put their divorce on hold to support him throughout his recovery.

However, Odom said he hated the spotlight that came on him being associated with the Kardashian-Jenner family. "It f**ked with my head, bro. Every day, waking up, watching TMZ seeing if you're going to be on it for the wrong reasons," he added.

Looking back at Lamar Odom's basketball career, he received national player of the year honors from Parade in 1997, as a high school player. He played college basketball for the University of Rhode Island, earning all-conference honors in his only season in the Atlantic 10 Conference. He was drafted in the first round of the 1999 NBA draft with the fourth overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team, but twice he violated the league's drug policy in his four seasons with the Clippers. He signed as a restricted free agent with the Miami Heat, where he played one season in 2003–04 before being traded to the Lakers. Odom spent seven seasons with the Lakers, who traded him to the Dallas Mavericks in 2011. After the move, his career declined. He was traded back to the Clippers in 2012 and played briefly in Spain in 2014.

