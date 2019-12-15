NBA star Odom to abstain from sex till he marries Sabrina Parr

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former basketball star Lamar Odom has decided to wait until his marriage to have sex with fiancee Sabrina Parr. Sabrina explained Odom's decision to abstain from sex before marriage, following an advice by his pastor.

Talking to Hollywood Life, she said: "This is the first time in Odom's entire life that he has been clean of drugs, porn or sex addiction. Him and I don't even have sex, believe it or not. His pastor suggested 'it's not Godly if Christians like to have sex before marriage'.

"And obviously, he's already had sex, so pastor said, 'withhold from sex until you guys get married'."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates