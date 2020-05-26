NBA star Steph Curry turns cameraman to shoot hot wife Ayesha in bikini

American basketball player Stephen Curry, fondly called Steph, turned photographer for his wife Ayesha during the global lockdown. Ayesha shared this picture with her 7.3 million Instagram followers and revealed her hubby took them. She posted this stunning photograph showing her bikini body (below) and wrote: "Took me long enough."

Steph and Ayesha, who have three kids — Riley, seven, Ryan, four, and Canon, one, also spent quality time with their kids over the weekend by camping in their backyard during the lockdown. They also watched the movie, Jumanji. Ayesha posted the above picture and said: "Camped in the yard last night and watched Jumanji. Love this little fam of mine."

View this post on Instagram Took me long enough. @stephencurry30 A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) onMay 23, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT

The couple met as teenagers in a church youth group, but started dating only in 2008. The two eventually got married in 2011.

