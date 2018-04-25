NBA star Stephen Curry heading to Hollywood!

Don't be surprised if you soon see a famous National Basketball Association (NBA) face - Stephen Curry - behind the camera, rather than in front of it!



Don't be surprised if you soon see a famous National Basketball Association (NBA) face - Stephen Curry - behind the camera, rather than in front of it! According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the Golden State Warriors All-Star guard, 30, has struck a deal with Sony to produce TV and film projects, and possibly partnerships in virtual reality gaming and electronics realm, as well. "I am blessed to have signed this deal and I want to use it to affect the world very positively," said Curry.

