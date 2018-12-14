NBA star Stephen Curry on moon landing conspiracy comments: It's a joke

other-sports

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player said he will be happy to accept an invitation from NASA to tour their facilities

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry walked back his moon-walk skepticism, saying he was joking when he suggested the lunar landings were a hoax. "Obviously, I was joking when I was talking on the podcast," Curry told ESPN on Wednesday, after his causal comments on the "Winging It" podcast sparked stratospheric reactions.

"I was silently protesting how stupid it was that people took that quote and made it law as, 'Oh my God, he's a fake-moon-landing truther' whatever you want to call it, yada, yada, yada," Curry said.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player said he will be happy to accept an invitation from NASA to tour their facilities. "One thousand per cent," he said of accepting the offer. "I'm going to take up on their offer. I'm going to educate myself on everything that NASA has done and shine a light on their work."

