NBA star Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha loves working out with him during lockdown

American basketball superstar Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha has revealed that she has enjoyed the time she got to spend with her hubby due to the forced break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about her life during the lockdown, Ayesha told People Now: "Working out with Stephen has been fun for me right now because there is no basketball season. It has been really fun and to watch myself keep up with him because I never thought I could. I am out working [giggles]

out with him and it's been awesome."

When asked what was the one thing she learnt new about her husband during the pandemic, she replied: "He is extremely messy. I think I have seen viral memes of people mimicking their husbands opening the fridge and taking out something and then leaving it open. He is that kind of a guy."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news