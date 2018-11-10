NBA veteran Dwyane Wade and wife welcome 'miracle baby'

other-sports

The baby is Wade's fourth child and his partner, Union's first

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union with their baby

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, announced the arrival of their daughter on Thursday, a day after she was born via a surrogate. "We are sleepless and delirious, but so excited to share that, our miracle baby, arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days," Wade posted on his Twitter account recently. "Welcome to the party sweet girl."

The baby is Wade's fourth child and Union's first. The three-time NBA champion had missed the Heat's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night for unspecified personal reasons. Wade, 36, is averaging 14.3 points on 45 percent shooting, four rebounds and 2.9 assists in nine games this season, which he has said will be his last.

