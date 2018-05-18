NBSE HSSLC Result 2018: Nagaland Board 12th Results declared at nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce the Nagaland 12th Result 2018 on the official site at nbsenagaland.com. You can also check the results on nagaland12.jagranjosh.com

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the Nagaland 12th Result 2018 on Nagaland State Board official site at nbsenagaland.com. You can also check the results on nagaland12.jagranjosh.com. Generally, the 12th Class Exams under the Nagaland Board are conducted during the month of March-April and the NBSE Results are declared during the month of May/June. This trend is likely to be followed for the upcoming years as well. So, as expected, the NBSE 12th result 2018 is going to be declared in the month of May/June.

Here's how you should check your results

>> Click on the website - nagaland12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your details such as admit card number and other relevant details

>> Click on the button submit

>> Your NBSE Result 2018 will appear on the screen, Check it throughly

>> Take the print out of the NBSE HSSLC result 2018 copy for future reference.

Nagaland Board of School Education aka NBSE was established on November 15, 1973. The Nagaland Board conducts HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) examinations in all government and private schools/colleges under this NBSE. This year Nagaland HSSLC Exam was held from February to March 6, 2017. Famously known by its short name i.e. NBSE, the Nagaland Board of School Education is the primary school education board in the state of Nagaland. The board operates under the Nagaland state government and looks after the development and propagation of school education in the state.

