NBU students protest against Mamata Banerjee's decision to regularise guest teachers

The students of North Bengal University staged a protest on Thursday on the campus against the recent announcement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to regularise the services of guest and part-time lectures along with other contractual teaching employees.

The protesting students said that they will continue with their protest if their demand for the withdrawal of the government decision is not met. The United Research Scholars, M Phil degrees holders and general students of the university are participants of the protest.

One of the protestors, Shrestha Choudhary said that if the guest lecturers are made permanent, the deserving candidates who have cleared the National Eligibility Test or any other such eligibility test will be deprived of job opportunities. The students added that the decision did not comply with the rules set by the University Grants Commission. Shrestha said: "The protest will continue if there is no positive response from the government."

