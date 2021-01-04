Mumbai: NCB launches manhunt for peddler inspired by underworld don Karim Lala

NCB officials say Karim Lala has been selling drugs in MMR in the guise of cloth business in Bandra

Anti-drug authorities are looking for a narcotics dealer who operates across the city with a team of 50 to 60 peddlers. The name of Anwar Sheikh, alias Karim Lala, cropped up following the seizure of 100 grams of MD or meow-meow, a party drug, during raids on December 31.

Sources in the Narcotics Control Bureau said Sheikh wants to be called 'Karim Lala' as he is hugely inspired by Mumbai's late underworld don Karim Lala.

The recovery of mephedrone was done along with 1.34 kg of psychotropic substances from Kurla, Lokhandwala, Versova, Dombivali and Vashi. The NCB also arrested four peddlers.

Officials said Karim Lala has been active in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for the past 5 to 6 years in the guise of cloth business in Bandra. His clients include many struggling actors, they said. The peddlers have told NCB officials that the kingpin tries to imitate the 'original' don.

"All the four peddlers have been arrested as per the NDPS Act, Karim Lala's name has come up during the inquiry," said an NCB official. Mephedrone is also known as M-cat or white magic. It is a synthetic drug of amphetamine class.

Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede did share any details about the massive manhunt launched to nab Karim Lala. He said, "Our investigation is on."

04

No. of peddlers held during the Dec 31 raids

