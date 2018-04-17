NCP corporator dies due to heart attack in judicial custody in Pune

The Ahmednagar councillor, a supporter of NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap, was arrested on April 8 by the Bhingar police for allegedly vandalising the SP's office in the Western Maharashtra district

An NCP corporator, who was arrested for allegedly vandalising the office of Ahmednagar SP, suffered a heart attack and died at Pune's Sassoon Hospital while he was under judicial custody on Monday.

Kailas Giravale (55), admitted to the hospital on April 15 after he complained of severe chest pain, suffered a heart attack and died around midnight on Monday, Ranjankumar Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ahmednagar, said.

The Ahmednagar councillor, a supporter of NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap, was arrested on April 8 by the Bhingar police for allegedly vandalising the SP's office in the Western Maharashtra district, he said.

The ransacking took place after Jagtap, an MLA from Ahmednagar district, was detained at the SP's office in connection with the killing of two local Shiv Sena leaders. Initially, Giravale was sent in two-day police custody by a local court and shifted to the Nashik Central Prison on April 10 after being remanded in judicial custody, Sharma said.

While in judicial custody, he was produced before a magistrate on April 14 and sent to one-day police custody in another offence registered at the Kotwali police station in Ahmednagar district in Western Maharashtra, he said.



On April 15, he complained of chest pain and was referred to the Civil Hospital in Ahmednagar from where he was shifted to the Sassoon Hospital, around 125 km away, for further treatment, said the official.

The corporator was in judicial custody till April 27, he said.

