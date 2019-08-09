NCP leader Shekhar Gore joins Shiv Sena

mumbai

Shekhar Gore was accompanied by Shiv Sena leader Nitin Bangude at Matoshri, the residence of the party chief. Gore is the brother of Congress leader Aamdar Jaikumar Gore

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Shekhar Gore on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/Shiv Sena Twitter

Another Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Shekhar Gore on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray. The move comes at a time when there are only a few months to go for Assembly elections in Maharashtra. Gore was accompanied by Shiv Sena leader Nitin Bangude at Matoshri, the residence of the party chief. Gore is the brother of Congress leader Aamdar Jaikumar Gore.

Earlier, three NCP MLAs namely Vaibhav Pichad, Sandeep Naik and Shivendra Raje and Congress legislator Kalidas Kolambkar sent their resignation letters to Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade and joined the BJP. Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be conducted in October this year.

In July 2019, National Congress Party (NCP) suffered a jolt when its Mumbai unit chief and former Maharashtra minister Sachin Ahir left the party to join the Shiv Sena in Mumbai. Like Gore, Ahir too was welcomed into the Shiv Sena by party president Uddhav Thackeray.

Soon after Ahir quit NCP, 52 NCP members of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation met at the Mumbai Mayor's home at the end of July. Navi Mumbai NCP chief and local corporator Anant Sutar told mid-day that they wanted their leader Ganesh Naik in Mantralaya so that the city can be developed further.

Also Read: Will Ganesh Naik be the next Pawar-ful shock?

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates