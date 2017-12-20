NCP MLA enters Assembly in 'Dhangar' attire over quota demand

NCP MLA and former Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil today attended the state Legislative Assembly session donning the traditional 'Dhangar' (shepherd) attire to draw the government's attention towards the issue of reservation for the community

NCP MLA Jayant Patil along with other party MLA's held a demonstration demanding reservation for Dhangar Community outside the Vidhan Bhawan attending held a dem the winter session of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, in Nagpur. Pic/ PTI

Speaking to reporters outside the Vidhan Bhavan here this morning, Patil, who wore yellow turban, carried a folded blanket on his shoulder and a stick in hand, said the state government has forgotten the promise of providing reservation to the Dhangar community, which it had given during the elections.

"The BJP, which had promised to provide reservation to the community in 2014, is doing injustice with the Dhangar community. Three and half years have passed since then and it seems the government has forgotten the community," he said. The government is only misleading the Dhangar community by giving false assurances, Patil alleged.

"The NCP wants to remind the government about the promise it had made to the community, and draw the government's attention towards the issue," he said. Patil, who attended the Assembly session in the Dhangar attire, told the House that he has chosen this way to draw the government's attention towrds the Dhangar community's demands.