NCP releases first list of 12 candidates

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday released its first list of 12 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including one of ally Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and one from Lakshadweep Islands.

However, state party President Jayant Patil did not name the nominee for the Maval constituency, from where Pawar's grand-nephew Parth Ajit Pawar is expected to contest.

Also, candidature for Madha constituency remain undecided. The constituency is witnessing a sharp tussle between the sitting MP Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil and his son Ranjitsinh, with the latter virtually threatening to walk over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if denied a ticket.

The remaining two lists shall be announced over the next couple of days, since negotiations are still going on with the Congress for a few seats, he added.

