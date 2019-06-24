NCP worker Sudam Shinde tries to commit suicide in BMC headquarters

national

Shinde alleged that the builder is going to demolish the 38 seater toilet block which is used by residents of the slums in Bhatwadi without providing any alternative

Sudam Shinde is the man in a white shirt and blue pants

A 30-year-old man, Sudam Shinde who is an NCP worker tried to commit suicide in front of the municipal commissioner's office in the BMC headquarters on Monday and was later handed over to the Azad Maidan police. He raised allegations against N ward officials claiming that they had illegally allowed a builder to demolish a toilet block that is used by 1500 people in Ghatkopar.

Shinde alleged that the builder is going to demolish the 38 seater toilet block which is used by residents of the slums in Bhatwadi without providing any alternative. "He claimed that N ward officials have favoured a builder and have allowed him to demolish an SRA toilet block. As a sign of protest, he poured kerosene on himself and tried to self immolate in front of the municipal commissioner's office," said a senior civic official.

Shinde claimed that the builder had promised to make another toilet block but hasn't made it yet. Witnesses who were at the spot said that Shinde claimed that the residents of Bhatwadi have been complaining that the toilet block is insufficient. The residents have apparently complained to the governor and the municipal commissioner before. Since no action was taken, Shinde decided to commit suicide.

The senior civic official said that the BMC policemen caught Shinde and handed him over to the Azad Maidan police. "His protest was carried out in an inappropriate manner and we have filed a police complaint. An FIR will be registered in the matter," he said.

