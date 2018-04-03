NCR: Girl, lesbian partner kill mother for objecting union

Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old woman here who killed her mother as she objected to her lesbian relationship with her teacher

Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old woman here who killed her mother as she objected to her lesbian relationship with her teacher. On March 9, Rashmi Rana's father Satish Kumar lodged an FIR at Kavi Nagar police station against his daughter and her teacher Nisha Gautama for battering his wife Pushpa Devi with an iron rod which later caused her death.

Police arrested Rana and Gautama from Ghaziabad railway station today. During interrogation, Rana confessed that her mother opposed the union and constantly tortured her over it. "Fed up with the objections, Rana and her teacher killed Pushpa Devi by battering her with an iron rod who died due to serious head injuries," said SP City Akash Tomar. Devi's husband, Satish, was not in the house during the incident. "The duo has been sent to jail," said Tomar.

