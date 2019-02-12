NCW constitutes 3-member fact-finding team in Ludhiana gang-rape incident

crime

According to the report, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 10-11 men near Issewal village in Ludhiana on February 9.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted a three-member fact-finding team to inquire into an alleged gang rape of a college girl near Ludhiana.

The team is visiting Punjab today after NCW took suo moto cognizance of a media report published on Monday.

According to the report, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 10-11 men near Issewal village in Ludhiana on February 9. The incident came to light when the victim informed the police the next day.

The police said that as per the victim's version, she along with her friend was going in a car from Ludhiana city towards Issewal village on the night of February 9, when the car was stopped by two motorcycle-borne unknown men.

They pelted bricks on the car and then dragged out the victim and her accomplice.

Subsequently, they allegedly called few more men and raped the woman, the police said.

NCW, after taking suo moto cognizance of the report, has written a letter to Punjab's Director General of Police urging for a thorough investigation into the case and apprise the Commission of action taken in the matter at the earliest.

"The Commission strongly condemns the brutal and horrific crime,"Â stated a press note of NCW.

"The NCW team will arrive in Punjab on Tuesday to meet the victim, concerned officers, district officials and other such persons it deems proper to ascertain the facts and circumstances," said NCW.

The NCW informed that it will recommend strict action against the perpetrators of the heinous incident, as per law and ensure speedy delivery of justice to the victim.

