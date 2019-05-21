NCW directs Rajasthan DGP to ensure swift probe in the Bikaner gangrape case
A married woman, who had gone out to collect firewood was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at an isolated place, police had said on Sunday
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) asked the Director General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan on Tuesday to ensure a speedy and swift probe into the reported gang rape of a woman in Bikaner. A married woman, who had gone out to collect firewood was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at an isolated place, police had said on Sunday.
The alleged incident occurred on May 15. The woman approached the police station along with her husband in the wee hours of May 18 to lodge a complaint. Rekha Sharma, NCW chairperson in a letter to Rajasthan DGP Kapil Garg said, "The NCW is deeply disturbed by the media report captioned 'Married Woman gang-raped by three in Rajasthan's Bikaner on May 20".
Sharma said NCW is seriously concerned about the recent rise in heinous crimes targeted against women in Rajasthan despite the enactment of the Criminal Law Amendment Act 2013. "Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested to ensure swift and speedy investigation in the matter and the Commission may be apprised about any action taken in the matter at an early date," she added.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai: TikTok user arrested for dangerous bike stunts back in 2017
- Travel agent dupes south Mumbai travellers of Rs 3.08 lakh
- Mumbai Crime: Four nabbed for illegal soil excavation in Gorai
- Mumbai crime: Within four hours of murder, cops nab 2 accused
- Shiv Sena corporator, Salman Khan discuss Being Human for BMC
- Congress leaders' discuss water issues with Mumbai civic chief
- How did you spend our money? BMC chief asks the Railways
- Mumbai: Sion flyover to be shut for one month
- Can we leave the fireflies alone, please?
- Alert Mumbai Metro staff helps commuter get back lost wallet in four hours
- Mumbai lift mishap: BDL lift has not had a licence for last 14 years
- Pune: Loud purring alerts cops to leopard cubs being smuggled
- Between the real and the abstract
- The future of Idli Manchurian
- Smita Thackeray, Maanayata Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan at an event in Andheri
- Remembering Rajiv Gandhi: Rare pictures of former Prime Minister of India
- British Royal kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis play in the woods
- These photos of Amruta Fadnavis enjoying the rains are romantic as ever!
- Popular Mumbai salons that Bollywood's top actresses visit
- mid day editorial: Let's start making every drop of water count
- British Royal kids George, Charlotte and Louis play in the woods
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple