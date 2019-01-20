NCW questions BJP MLA's objectionable remarks on Mayawati

national

The National Commission for Women has questioned the objectionable statements reportedly made by BJP MLA Sadhana Singh on BSP supremo Mayawati and said it would formally issue a notice seeking an explanation from her.

According to media reports, Singh made objectionable remarks on Mayawati over an infamous episode when the BSP chief was reportedly assaulted by Samajwadi Party workers at a guest house in Lucknow in 1995 that triggered decades of animosity between the two parties.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the reports, an NCW official said the Commission will send a notice on Monday to Singh regarding the statement and seek an explanation from her. "Such derogatory statements are unbecoming of a leader and highly condemnable. NCW has taken suo moto cognisance and will be sending a notice to Sadhana Singh tomorrow," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said.

Reports said Singh had slammed Mayawati for forging an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, saying the BSP chief had "sold her dignity" for power and comfort and "is a blot on womankind".

