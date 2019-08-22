NCW sends notice to West Bengal DGP on Jalpaiguri rape case

national

A member of the Panchayat and his three associates allegedly gang-raped a woman on August 14 when she demanded "cut money" refund from him

The National Commission for Women on Thursday sent a notice with regards to the Jalpaiguri rape case to the West Bengal Director General of Police Virendra and urged him to step into the matter and submit a detailed action taken a report to the survivor.

A letter by NCW read, "The Commission is concerned with the increasing crime against women in West Bengal and vehemently condemns this act and has served a notice to DGP West Bengal urging his immediate intervention in this matter and send a detailed action taken the report to the helpless woman. The Commission will be closely following this case and has demanded a report from the DGP office as soon as possible."

A member of the Panchayat and his three associates allegedly gang-raped a woman on August 14 when she demanded "cut money" refund from him. The NCW condemned the incident and said that it is anguished by this incident and also criticized the Panchayat member of committing such a crime while holding a responsible position in society.

"The Commission is anguished by this incident and has criticized the crime committed by a person holding a responsible position in the society. The accused is an elected representative supposed to safeguard the interest of his people and on the contrary he has committed two crimes, one he has taken bribe from people to get the benefits of a social scheme wherein he is the custodian to ensure that the benefits reach deserving people and secondly he has disrespected her and raped her with his accomplices," the NCW read.

