NCW team to probe Jharkhand NGO women gangrape case

Representational Picture

Five women, working with an NGO, were allegedly raped at gunpoint by a group of at least five men when they had gone to Chochang village to create awareness on migration and human trafficking, police said. The NCW has formed a three-member team who would go to Khunti district to probe the matter and submit their recommendations. "The team would be led by Under-Secretary Preeti Kumar, who would travel to Khunti with a junior technical officer and a lawyer to take stock of the situation," said NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma.

