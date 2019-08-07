Search

NCW urges Delhi police chief to take immediate action in Tihar Jail inmate rape case

Published: Aug 07, 2019, 16:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent

NCW also demanded a detailed report on the alleged rape case

This image has been used for representational purpose only

New Delhi: Following the incident of rape of a Tihar Jail woman inmate by a police constable, the National Commission for Women on Wednesday asked the Delhi police chief to take immediate action on the matter. NCW also demanded a detailed report on the alleged rape case.

According to news agency PTI report, the 42-year-old woman was raped by Delhi police constable when she was returning to Delhi after appearing before a court in Murshidabad, West Bengal. The alleged incident occurred on August 3.

The alleged incident came to light when she narrated her ordeal to a doctor in the Tihar Jail. Following which a complaint was filed at the New Delhi Railway Station police station on Monday, wherein the woman had alleged that the police constable sexually assaulted her in the toilet of a moving train. The accused constable was a part of the team escorting her.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the case, the NCW urged the Delhi Police to submit a detailed report in the case.

"The commission is anguished and has taken suo-motu cognizance of the matter. The commission has urged the commissioner of police, Delhi to take immediate action in this regard and submit a detailed investigation report to the commission," the NCW said in a statement.

With inputs from PTI

