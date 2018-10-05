ND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja scores his maiden Test ton; India declare at 649/9

cricket

Post his impressive show against England in the last Test match at the Oval, Ravindra Jadeja carries his good form into Rajkot and slams his first Test ton, playing attacking style cricket against the West Indies

Ravindra Jadeja/Agency Photo

India vs West Indies Test series is playing out predictably as India scored a mammoth 649/9 as Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja scored hundreds. Earlier in the day, Indian captain Kohli blasted his 24th Test ton and proved his class once again. Virat Kohli received a very good support from Rishabh Pant, who scored 92 off 84 balls against a hapless Windies attack.

Rishabh Pant, who made memorable in his debut series in England, played his usual attacking game from ball one, flicking it nonchalantly through square leg to get going. Kohli enjoyed his teammates' fluent strokeplay from the other end as Pant raced to his half-century with a four and six off pacer Paul. Indian batsmen were feeding off poor and erratic bowling attack, who in all fairness looked lethargic and short of ideas.

Ravindra Jadeja after impressing against England in the last Test match at the Oval scored his maiden Test ton and played with attacking style and took the attack to the West Indies bowlers, who were looking tired and demoralised. For WI, Devendra Bishoo toiled hard and picked up 4/217 in 54 overs. Indian team looked back at its best after a difficult tour of England with 18-year-old debutant Prithvi Shaw scoring a magnificent 134 off 154 balls.

(with inputs from agencies)

