NDRF begins rescue operations for people stranded in rain-hit Vasai

Many people are stranded in various areas of Vasai taluka and town as the water level rose due to extremely heavy rainfall coupled with a high tide

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have launched rescue operations in rain-soaked Vasai taluka in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai which witnessed 240 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ended this morning.

"An NDRF company has reached Vasai. More personnel will be called if needed," Palghar district collector Prashant Narnaware told PTI.

The collector said Vadodara express is stuck between suburban Virar and Nallasopara stations of western railway due to water-logging on tracks. He said the passengers are being evacuated.

"Palghar received extremely heavy rainfall at 240 mm from 8.30 AM yesterday to 8:30 AM today, which collided with a high tide," Narnaware said, adding that water level is expected to recede by this evening.

The collector has issued a requisition order seeking to use a local college as a temporary shelter for the rescued people.

"NDRF team reached Manikpur village, district Palghar, Maharashtra where Water level has risen in village and many villagers are reported to be stranded," the NDRF said in a tweet.

An NDRF team, personnel of RPF and Western Railway are providing relief to the passengers of Vadodara Express.



"NDRF team & RPF,WR have reached Vadodara Express(12928), standing between Nallasopara- Virar, to provide necessary relief to its passengers," NDRF said in another tweet.

Team of NDRF has reached Nallasopara to help Railway administration, civic body, Local police & RPF in relief and rescue measures for the passengers of trains regulated in the area due to heavy water levels on rly tracks pic.twitter.com/Z5imFt6bLU — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 10, 2018

Around 300 people were yesterday stuck in their homes in Vasai town due to water-logging in the area. However, they refused to be evacuated even as the water level receded.

The residents preferred to stay in their homes instead of relocating to some temporary shelter in response to the district administration's appeal for evacuation, a district information officer had said.

